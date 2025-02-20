Ghana government increases daily national minimum wage to GH¢19.97

The Ghana government has increased the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) by 10 per cent, which translates into a new NDMW of GH¢19.97, effective March 1, 2025.

This decision was reached according to a communique issued by the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on the 2025 NDMW, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The document was signed by Dr Abdul-Rashed Hassan Pelpuo, Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment for government; Dr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, President Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) for employers and Mr Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General, Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) for organised labour.

It said in line with Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), the NTC concluded negotiations on the determination of the 2025 NDMW at Its meeting held on Thursday, 20 February 2025 in Accra.

The communique noted that in determining the 2025 NDMW, the NTC considered the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining a higher level of employment.

It said the NTC concluded an increase in the NDMW by 10 per cent over the 2024 NDMW, which translates into a new NDMW of GH¢19.97.

It noted that the effective date for the 2025 NDMW implementation shall be March 1, 2025.

The communique said all establishments, institutions or organisations whose daily minimum wages are below the new rate should adjust accordingly effective March 1, 2025.

It said any establishment, institution or organisation that flouts the 2025 NDMW shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

It said the NTC recommends that the 2025 NDMW should be tax exempt.

Source: GNA