Three jailed 50 years for foiled robbery 

A Nigerian national and two Ghanaians have been sentenced to a total of 50 years imprisonment by the Assin-Kyerewere Circuit Court for attempted robbery at Wawase-Semanhyia in the Assin North District.

The convicts, Francis Baidoo, 30, driver; Wisdom Aleki, 24, tricycle rider and Mohammed Baba, 38, a Nigerian beautician, pleaded not guilty but were found guilty at the end of their trial.

The fourth person, Francis Larbi, is on the run and the police are on his heels.

The court presided over by Emmanuel Amoh-Yartey sentenced Baidoo and Aleki to 15 years each for conspiracy to commit crime and attempted robbery, whilst Baba was jailed 20 years for conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm and attempted robbery.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Abagna Anyongo, the convicts planned to rob a cocoa-purchasing clerk, Mr Emmanuel Obese, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Wawase-Semanhyia.

The Prosecutor said they hired a Toyota Vitz urban vehicle from Accra Mall to transport them to Wawase-Semanhyia where they would execute their plan.

The convicts arrived at Wawase-Semanhyia at about 0100 hours, wielding a short gun and other offensive weapons, however, their plan was foiled when a witness spotted them and raised the alarm.

The convicts fled into the bush, but the community quickly organized a manhunt, leading to the arrest of the three, but Larbi escaped.

During the manhunt, Baba and Baidoo attacked commuters, inflicted knife wounds on them and robbed them but they were eventually overpowered and arrested.

Source: GNA