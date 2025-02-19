Ghana records first case of hMPV virus   

Ghana has recorded one case of Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV).

This is the first case detected since the country begun testing for human metapneumovirus hMPV in January 2025.

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, announced this on Tuesday in a brief to Parliament on ongoing disease outbreaks in the county.

He said the testing commenced in response to recent increases in respiratory cases in China and some temperate countries in December last year and a case was detected from an elderly person.

“So far, a total of ninety (90) samples have been selected for testing, and only one positive case has been detected for hMPV,” he said.

The Minister assured the public that the risk of HMPV in Ghana remains low, stating that the county has a robust surveillance system in place to monitor for respiratory viruses, including HMPV.

“The systems have been strengthened in recent years, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic,we assure the country that any case of HMPV will be quickly identified and managed to prevent spread,” he said.

Mr Akandoh said the Ministry of Health is fully committed to working with its partners to control the ongoing outbreaks and to protect the health of all

Ghanaians.

He said Ghana had strengthened her surveillance to detect and track cases and will continue to raise public awareness about prevention and control measures.

The Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that can cause a range of respiratory illnesses, from mild cold-like symptoms to severe pneumonia.

While it can affect people of all ages, it is most commonly seen in young children, older adults, and those with weak immune systems.

The World Health Organisation says the virus spreads like other common cold viruses do, through infectious respiratory particles that spread through the air from a sick person to others.

This means a person can catch the virus when they are close to a sick person or sharing a closed space with them. It can also enter the body by touching contaminated surfaces like doorknobs or handles and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

According to the WHO, hMPV infections can be prevented by wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

It said the public can improve ventilation where possible by opening a window for air flow.

The WHO says the virus can be prevented by cleaning hands regularly and thoroughly, with either soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

It advised the public to avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning hands first.

“Having a strong immune system can also help fend off infections, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and sleeping properly helps,” it said.

When someone is sick, they can avoid making others sick by staying at home if they feel ill and covering nose and mouth with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing.

The WHO says there is currently no vaccine licensed for use against hMPV, but research is ongoing.

Source: GNA