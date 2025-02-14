National Sports College, NSA set to run Sports Psychology course in March

The National Sports College (NSC) and the National Sports Authority are set to introduce a Certificate Course in Sports Psychology.

This according to them will help sportsmen and women improve their performance, mental health, and well-being while pursuing their career.

The course, scheduled for March 23 to 26,2025 at the Accra Sports Stadium will attract resource persons from Germany and the University of Education, Winneba.

Mr. Bawah Fuseini, Director, NSC, speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said this was a new phase the college was looking to train athletes, coaches and other key players in the field of sports psychology.

He said psychology, regarded as a branch of science, had been neglected in Ghana’s sporting fraternity hence the need to rekindle a strong sense of self-belief and confidence among these individuals.

“We are trying to do this one in Accra and the next one will be done at Winneba. This is a new course we are introducing and so far, the reception has been massive.

Sports personalities, coaches, officials and athletes are eligible to take part because these people are mostly traumatized either by not being able to win medals or probably injuries could affect their career,” he said.

The Director revealed that Dr. Elvis Hagan Junior from Germany and Dr. Medina of the University of Education would be the lead facilitators for the course.

Established in 1984, the National Sports College is an agency under the Ministry of Sports and Recreation that oversees training and re-training technical human resources in the sports industry.

Source: GNA