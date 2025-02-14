Interior Minister inaugurates committee to review recruitments into security services

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minister for the Interior, has inaugurated a seven-member committee to review recruitments into the country’s security services.

This is to ensure that recruitments into the services, be it the Police, Prisons, Fire Service or Immigration, are done professionally and on merit.

The Committee members comprised Mr Yaw Akratsi Sarpong, Chairperson, and a former Executive Secretary of the Narcotics Control Board; Mr Bright Oduro (COP Rtd.), a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service; Mr Eric Afari (DCOI Rtd.), a former Deputy Comptroller of Ghana Immigration Service, and Madam Elsie Appau, a private legal practitioner.

The rest are Mr Ben Lartey (DDP Rtd.), a former Deputy Director of Prisons; Paa Kwesi Adutwum (DCFO Rtd.), a former Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and Mr Alexander Twum-Barimah, a private legal practitioner and Secretary to the Committee.

The Committee is expected to complete its work within two weeks and submit a comprehensive report, detailing its findings, challenges identified, and specific recommendations for policy, procedural, and institutional reforms.

The report would also outline an implementation roadmap to guide the adoption of the proposed reforms.

Mr Muntaka said this had become necessary due to concerns raised about the transparency, fairness, and integrity in the recruitment process of security personnel.

“It is against this backdrop that we are constituting this Committee to assess the existing recruitment policies, evaluate compliance with due process, and recommend measures to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in our security services’ recruitment processes,” he added.

The Minister said the Committee had been given clear terms of reference to guide its work, which included, assessing the transparency, fairness, and integrity of the recruitment processes.

Also, to evaluate compliance with due process, and recommend measures to ensure compliance with the laid down procedures for recruitment.

Mr Muntaka urged them to approach their mandate with diligence, objectivity, and integrity, adding that, their findings and recommendations would play a crucial role in shaping the future of security sector recruitment in Ghana.

Mr Yaw Akrasi Sarpong, Chairperson of the Committee, expressed his appreciation to the Minister for their appointment and promised to deliver during the two-week ultimatum given.

Source: GNA