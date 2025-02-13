University of Ghana graduates over 15,000 students

At the congregation of the University of Ghana, comprising all the schools a total of 15,750 students graduated.

The graduates were urged to open up to new ideas, experiences, and challenges in their pursuit of career growth.

“Do not be afraid to take calculated risks. You must step out of your comfort zones to learn from different perspectives,” Mr Samuel Ocran, the Chief Executive of Star Assurance Group, said.

Mr Ocran said this on Wednesday as Guest Speaker of the 2025 Congregation for the School of Graduate Studies and undergraduate programmes of the University of Ghana, Accra.

The simultaneous congregation of all the schools saw a total of 15,750 students graduating, of which 123 were PhD students and 3,444 with master’s degrees.

The rest were 11,067 for undergraduate programmes, while 1,116 graduated with diploma certificates.

“Technologies have helped to accelerate the opportunities available to you to learn, to analyse, and to process incredible volumes of data,” he told the graduates.

“The world is constantly changing, and you must be willing to adapt to stay ahead.”

Mr Ocran urged the graduates to remember to give back to their communities, their alma mater, and those who helped them to reach their journey of success.

Success was not a one-sided journey but rather a multifaceted one that required them to consider different perspectives and approaches.

“As old students, we return to the university every year, either to engage students in mentoring sessions to inspire them to keep climbing the ladder of success and to provide the school with some form of support,” he said.

“By voluntarily and continuously giving back, your social value and capital will shoot up, and your network will soon become one of your most prized assets.”

The Star Assurance Chief Executive charged them not to be discouraged by setbacks or failures but instead, learn from them and use them as stepping stones to work towards achieving their goals.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice-Chancellor, UG, said between January and November 2024, the Research and Innovation Directorate had successfully executed 172 research grant contracts to run for approximately US$70 billion.

Eight students were selected to undergo intensive training in art as a business, equipping them with skills to make their mark in the arts industry.

“The first exhibition of their work showcased 24 pieces and is direct testimony to the talent and potential of our students,” she said.

Prof Amfo noted that the University had completed and commissioned the diploma tutoring hall with internally generated funds.

The hall has a capacity of 1,256 students, and the rooms have been allocated through the randomised learning application system.

The system had been used for a number of application cycles for both fresh and continuing students to ensure fairness and transparency in the distribution of spaces in both the traditional halls and those operated by the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited.

Mr Kwasi Safo, the best graduating student with a Master of Business Administration in Health Services Management, pledged on behalf of the graduates to brighten “their corner” with skills, innovation and integrity.

“We are determined to make a meaningful impact in healthcare and other sectors. We will find day-to-day solutions to day-to-day problems.”

Source: GNA