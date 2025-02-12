President directs Finance Minister to bridge USAID funding gap of $156m

President John Dramani Mahama has directed Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to take urgent steps to bridge the funding gap arising out of the suspension of the USAID’s international funding programme.

The United States of America President Donald Trump signed an executive order, triggering a USAID funding freeze, with all staff put on leave and the future of the organisation.

The order is estimated to create a funding gap of $156 million in Ghana’s economy.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President, said President Mahama expressed concern over the gap created because of the order.

“Of particular concern to the President, is the impact of the projected $78.2 million shortfall that would adversely impact such critical interventions as malaria prevention, maternal and child health, family planning, reproductive health, nutrition and the fight against HIV/AIDS under which the availability of antiretroviral drugs, testing, and prevention programmes are threatened,” the statement said.

It added that the President had, therefore, requested that the bridging arrangements focused on the priority areas to mitigate any deleterious effects occasioned by the USAID funding disruptions.

Source: GNA