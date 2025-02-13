President orders NIB to investigate National Service Authority ghost names

The President has ordered the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) to commence investigations into the operations of the National Service Authority (NSA) and allegations of ghost names on the Authority’s payroll.

More than 81,000 ghost names have been discovered on the payroll of the NSA.

In a statement issued from the presidency Wednesday February 12, 2025, the 81,885 suspected ghost names were detected following a head count.

“The ghost names were detected following a head count of active National Service personnel at the behest of the Minister for Finance as a prerequisite for the clearance of allowance arrears dating back to August 2024.

The Ministry of Finance has upon the completion of the head count, released an amount of GH¢226,019,224 covering allowance payment arrears for 98,145 actual National Service Personnel.

This figure is 81,885 less than the 180,030 names presented by the previous management of the Authority for allowance payment in 2024,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, an investigation by The Fourth Estate has found thousands of names assigned fake student index numbers said to belong to graduates of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University for Development Studies, University of Education, Winneba, Tamale Technical University, Valley View University and some colleges of education.

The publication uncovered that one Abubakar Fuseni born January 1, 1963, was listed in the scheme’s database as a graduate of UDS in the 2022/2023 service year.

“His index number, 591GHA-725913201-2, was flagged by UDS officials as fake. More shockingly, the 2022/2023 NSS list contained 226 other individuals named “Abubakar Fuseni,” all supposedly from UDS, and all with identical degree qualifications – Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Development Studies. On the NSS posting list for the 2022/2023 service year, 2,338 names with index numbers similar to Abubakar’s and inconsistent with what the University officially issues can be found,” the report said.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi