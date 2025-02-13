Majority in Parliament apologises to Ken Ofori-Atta over raid on residence

The National Democratic Congress Majority Caucus in Parliament has issued an apology to former Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta following an alleged raid on his residence by military and police officers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, while Mr Ofori-Atta was out of the country.

According to the Majority, its investigation revealed that the operation was allegedly led by Mr Richard Jakpa, an official at the National Security Coordinator’s office. Commenting on the development on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader, described the raid as “regrettable” and “unfortunate,” emphasising that President John Dramani Mahama’s government remained committed to protecting the rights of all citizens.

“… Mr Speaker, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama remains committed to ensuring that the rights and liberties of every individual are respected,” Mr Ayariga stated.

“… We have received assurances from the office of the National Security Coordinator that the incident was not intended to happen,” he added.

As a result, Mr Ayariga apologised personally to Mr Ofori-Atta, saying, “… I personally apologise to the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and I believe the issue should suffice.”

The raid on Mr Ofori-Atta’s residence had sparked controversy, with the Office of Special Prosecutor claiming that the incident was allegedly staged.

Mr Ofori-Atta has been named an alleged suspect in four high-profile corruption investigations and is wanted for questioning.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, stated that Mr Ofori-Atta must return immediately for questioning, warning that failure to comply could result in legal action to compel his return.

Source: GNA