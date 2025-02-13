German tech company CodeRaccoon offers Ghanaian IT professionals remote work opportunity

A German Information Technology (IT) outsourcing company, CodeRaccoon, is offering talented Ghanaian IT professionals remote work opportunities.

Eleven software developers have already been recruited as the company plans to expand its operations locally.

The company outlined its vision and objectives at an interactive session in Accra, Tuesday.

Mr Jorn Jalsinger, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CodeRaccoon, noted that the demand for IT professionals exceeded supply, hence the move to absorb local talents.

The company’s footprint in Ghana was a proof that “talent is not confined by location,” as globalisation and increasing population provided more avenues for collaboration, he said.

“Germany, like many other countries, faces a challenge…The demand for IT professionals far exceeds the supply…,” Mr Jalsinger said.

“At the same time, here in Ghana, we see a young, dynamic generation ready to prove itself – full of ideas, full of ambition, full of talent. Yet, too often, opportunities are limited…We want to change that!”

He described CodeRaccoon as “a bridge” between Ghana and Germany, and a link between “talented developers and companies searching for the best solutions.”

“We are not just creating jobs – we are building careers, opportunities, and long-lasting partnerships.”

The CEO said Africa and Ghana needed to be a part the “digital revolution,” which seemed to have been dominated by the Global North.

“Our vision is clear: We want to be a company that doesn’t just write code but also writes history. A history of success, growth, and mutual respect,” he emphasised.

The recruits would be provided the requisite training as the company continued to work with local partners to argument the staff strength.

“After six months, we decide if this is a working model or we would have to adjust…if we can increase then we can scale up to 40 resources, another test period of one year and we would like to increase to 500 within three to five years,” he explained.

Dr Michael Blank, the Head of Delegation, German Industry and Commerce in Ghana, commended the move and urged young people to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The young Ghanaians who have been employed here don’t have to leave the country…sometimes people prefer to stay in their home countries…If you are in the IT sector, it does make a difference…and I think CodeRaccoon is a good business model,” he said.

He added that the German business community in Ghana would continue to connect professionals and create opportunities for citizens.

Mr Daniel Opare Addo and David Asiamah, employees of the CodeRaccoon, shared their excitement about the opportunity, indicating that they look forward to growing with the company.

Source: GNA