Court adjourns case of women arrested with methamphetamine

An Accra High Court has adjourned for two weeks the case of two South Africans and a Nigerian nabbed for allegedly possessing over 16kg of methamphetamine, a narcotic drug.

The prosecution prayed the court for a two-week adjournment to enable them to conclude investigations.

Presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, the court obliged prosecution’s prayers.

It, however, directed the Legal Aid Commission to provide the accused persons with lawyers to help in their defence.

The Registry of the court is to ensure that the Legal Aid Commission is served with the proceedings.

The court remanded them into custody of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

The accused persons, name withheld, are alleged to have concealed the drugs in two suitcases. Their pleas are yet to be taken.

They were picked up at the Kotoka International Airport on January 20, 2025, by officials of NACOC when they were found to have concealed the drugs in two suitcases.

Source: GNA