Michael Harry Yamson appointed as new Administrator of DACF

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr Michael Harry Yamson as the Administrator of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

A source at the Presidency told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Yamson would bring to bear on the Fund, his extensive experience in business, marketing and governance.

Mr Michael Harry Yamson currently serves as a Board Member at Unichem Ghana Group and Managing Partner at Ishmael Yamson and Associates, a role he has held since 2021.

A graduate of the University of Leeds, Yamson brings strong expertise in brand and channel development, innovation, and team leadership.

Mr Yamson is a seasoned management consultant and turnaround strategist with nearly 30 years of expertise in strategy, business transformation, and investment advisory.

His career spans leadership roles across FMCG, telecommunications, agribusiness, and management consultancy, where I have driven innovation, execution, and sustainable growth.

He began his career at Unilever Ghana, transforming the foods category into a market leader, optimising distribution systems, and spearheading agro-processing initiatives.

In South Africa, he led Unilever’s Africa Innovation Centre before overseeing Foods portfolios in Ghana and Francophone West Africa, executing business turnarounds across 15 countries.

In telecommunications, he managed a €1 billion pre-paid business across 14 African markets.

As General Manager for Gateway Broadcast Services Ghana, he disrupted a 20-year monopoly with groundbreaking strategies.

As CEO and Director at Ishmael Yamson & Associates, he worked alongside Dr Ishmael Evens Yamson, a distinguished leader with numerous continental and global advisory roles.

Together, they led high-impact strategy and investment advisory projects for major organisations, including Tema Oil Refinery, Coca-Cola, and AngloGold Ashanti, driving sustainable transformation in both public and private sectors.

His expertise has been instrumental in revitalising institutions and businesses, ensuring long-term success through strong partnerships with leadership teams.

Source: GNA