Court to replace juror in Abesim murder case

An Accra High Court has adjourned to February 27, the case of Richard Appiah, footballer accused of killing two minors and putting their remains in a refrigerator at Abesim.

The Court, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, adjourned the matter because it (the court) had to replace the foreman of the seven-member jury.

According to the Court, arrangement has not been made to replace the foreman (leader of the jury).

It was not clear why the foreman is being replaced.

Prosecution and defence counsel are expected to address the Court at the next sitting.

Appiah, who is also a draughtsman, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

He is being held for allegedly killing two minors, Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong in Abesim, near Sunyani in the Bono Region in 2021.

Appiah has been remanded into police custody by the Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey.

Faustinus Yirilabuo, represented Appiah and Nana Ama Adinkra presented the State.

