Photo exhibition showcases Ghana’s vibrant culture, livelihoods and everyday life  

A photo exhibition capturing the essence of Ghana’s everyday life, livelihoods, and rich cultural diversity drew scores of people to the National Museum in Accra to experience the creativity, resilience and communal spirit that defines Ghana’s diverse traditions.

The exhibition, titled: “Ghana Life”, offers a visual exploration of the daily life in Ghana – providing an immersive narrative of the people, traditions and evolving landscapes that shape the country’s rich cultural identity.

The month-long event, which started on February 4, was organised by Mr Wojciech Zaremba, a Polish photographer and curator, in collaboration with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board.

The captivating photos showcase diverse moments from bustling marketplaces and vibrant street scenes to intimate family interactions and timeless traditions.

The exhibition features over 50 images, exploring the lives of individuals in both rural and urban settings in Western, Central, Eastern and the Greater Accra regions.

Visitors and tourists are taken on a visual journey through the bustling streets of Accra, tranquil farming communities and the colourful traditions of people in the other three regions.

Mr Zaremba, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exhibition aimed to showcase the universality of human experience, highlighting how similar themes of family, work, and community are shared across the different cultural settings.

“These images depict the lives of everyday Ghanaians – be it a fisherman casting his net along the coast, a trader at the market or children playing football in the heart of Accra. Through these photos, we want to show that while our traditions and practices may differ, we all share a common humanity,” he said.

Mr Zaremba, also the Development Chief of Akyem Abenase in the Eastern Region, said Ghanaians were the same people with the same dreams and visions, hence the importance to value everybody’s daily life and hustle.

Dr Malik Saako Mahmoud, Assistant Director, Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, said the exhibition had shown the unique routine of Ghanaians and depicted commonalities from the regions.

Photography, he noted, could be a source of employment for the youth and urged Ghanaian photographers to make the profession attractive as well as idnovate through curating pictures that depicted the Ghanaian culture.

