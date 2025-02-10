National Security seizes stash of US dollars, gold bars and counterfeit currency in warehouse

The National Security has busted and seized a large, unspecified amount of United States dollars and Ghana Cedis, including counterfeits, hidden in 12 20-footer shipping containers.

A statement issued by the National Security, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the containers were tracked to a warehouse in Ofankor, Ga South Municipality, where a special operation was conducted after a tip-off.

It noted that the cleverly concealed currency, mostly bundles of US dollars, was found in wooden boxes filled with cement.

It said other boxes opened in the warehouse during the sting operation revealed extra currencies stashed in the boxes that were barricaded with plywood and sealed with charcoal.

According to the statement, the National Security operatives involved in the operation, had said that two containers were still on the loose, but state security trackers were hot on their trail.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for four suspects, including a ring leader, known only as Alhaji.

“The warehouse yielded even more shocking discoveries, including boxes of metals suspected to be gold bars, counterfeit Ghana cedi notes in 50 and 100 denominations, and fake Ghana Army uniforms and boots,” it said.

Source: GNA