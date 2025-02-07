Police arrest one more suspect over Nsoatreman-Kotoko match disturbances

The police have arrested one more suspect, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as “Akosua Black Chinese” over the Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC football match violent disturbances on Sunday.

This latest arrest brings the total number of suspects in custody to six.

A statement from the police said Ntiriwaa was currently assisting with investigations.

The police said intelligence-led operations and investigations were ongoing to apprehend all individuals involved and ensure that justice was served.

Source: GNA