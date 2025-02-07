Eni CEO pays courtesy call on President Mahama  

Mr Claudio Descalzi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eni, an Italian multinational energy company, has paid a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama in Accra.

A statement issued by Eni, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the two discussed oil production activities in the country.

Mr Descaizi illustrated the achievements of the Offshore Cape Three Points project (OCTP), the biggest investment made by a private company in Ghana, completed ahead of schedule and under budget, with first oil in 2017 and first gas in 2018.

The statement said gas from OCTP was entirely destined for Ghana’s domestic consumption, ensuring a safe and reliable energy source to meet internal needs, contributing to around 70 per cent of Ghana gas domestic production.

It said additionally, Eni had also brought to the President’s attention some new short and medium-term exploration and development opportunities.

The statement said the meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss Eni’s plans for economic diversification in Ghana.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009.

The company is the operator of the OCTP project with a 44.40 per cent share, in partnership with Vitol (35.60 per cent) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20 per cent).

Its portfolio of projects also includes initiatives in the areas of training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and access to energy.

Source: GNA