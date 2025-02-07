Court grants businessman GH¢150,000.00 bail over tyres fraud

The Accra Circuit Court One has granted a GH¢150,000.00 bail with three sureties to a businessman over an alleged GH¢134,000.00 worth of tyres fraud.

The Court ordered that two of Nicholas Adams’ sureties should be justified.

Adams, the accused person, allegedly took GH¢134,000.00 from Mr Christopher Tetteh under the pretext of importing for him a 40 feet container of tyres.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court that Mr Tetteh, the complainant lived at Teshie whilst Adams, 33 lived at Amasaman and they are both businessmen.

He said on May 16, 2024, Adams demanded and collected GH¢134,000.00 under the pretext of importing a 40 feet container of car tyres for the complainant.

Inspector Alorwu said Adams further created a WhatsApp platform where he added the complainant, and another person purported to be an importer.

Prosecution said the accused person failed to deliver the items on the agreed time and kept on postponing it until the unknown person on the WhatsApp platform exposed Adams’ fishy deals.

The unknown person backed his claim with a recorded phone call conversation about his fake deals and based on that, a report was made to the police, the Court heard.

Upon his arrest, police played the audio recording to the accused which he admitted was his voice, police said.

He said Adams refunded GH¢45,000.00 during investigation.

Source: GNA