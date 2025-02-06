President nominates Justice Srem-Sai Deputy Attorney-General  

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Dr Justice Srem-Sai as Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney-General.

Dr Justice Srem-Sai is a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He joined the faculty in 2015 and has since focused his research and publication projects on exploring the boundaries of the constitutional rights of persons and corporations.

In line with that focus, he has taught and supervised research on trending themes across constitutional law, human rights law, disability law, intellectual property law, and the law of businesses and business organisations.

A strong advocate of networking, Justice has, over the years, been committed to constructing and widening the professional network of our students.

In 2015, he led the Faculty’s hosting of the Ghana national rounds of the prestigious Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, a programme which has enhanced the visibility and international networking potentials of Ghana’s law schools.

He has also spearheaded the establishment of the GIMPA Law Theory and Practice Seminar Series – a project, which is designed to build and strengthen the synergetic relationship between our students and industry.

Dr Srem-Sai is currently a Patron of the GIMPA Law Students’ Association.

Outside the walls of the Faculty, Justice has, over the years, built a reputation of a passionate constitutional rights enforcement lawyer and civil right advocate.

He has worked with several human rights defender organisation – including the Institute of Law and Public Affairs (ILPA), the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ISLA), the DefendDefenders Project, and the International Senior Lawyers Project (ISLP) – to help secure justice for victims of police brutalities and other human rights abuses.

Dr Srem-Sai was called to law practice in Ghana in 2011.

Before that he obtained his undergraduate degrees from the University of Ghana and the Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law.

He holds postgraduate law degrees from the Cardiff School of Law and Politics, Harvard Law School, and Leeds Law School.

Dr Srem-Sai’s academic awards include the Open Society Foundations Scholarship grant (2012), the Harvard Law School Scholarship award (2013), the Emory Law School Vulnerability and the Human Condition Initiative award (2018), and the Leeds Law PGR Overall Outstanding Thesis of the year award (2021).

Source: GNA