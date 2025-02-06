Committee probing Parliament disruption, suspends proceedings 

The Committee investigating the chaotic disruption that occurred during a vetting session in Ghana’s Parliament on January 30, 2025, has suspended its proceedings until further notice.

The committee’s chairman, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, announced the suspension, citing directives from the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.

According to Mr Bedzrah, “the Clerk instructed the committee to suspend its sitting until the Speaker of Parliament provides additional instructions.”

“We are getting indications from the clerk to Parliament that the clerk of Parliament has instructed that we suspend the sitting until further notice,” Mr Bedzrah told the media on Wednesday in Parliament.

He emphasised that the suspension was not the Committee’s decision but rather a directive from the Clerk to Parliament.

“It is not the committee that has decided to stop, but the clerk to the Parliament of Ghana has requested that until he gets further instruction from the speaker, the committee should suspend sitting.”

The disruption in question occurred when the Minority resisted the vetting of Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, leading to a physical clash between Members of Parliament (MPs) and the destruction of tables and microphones.

Four MPs were subsequently suspended, prompting the Minority to walk out.

The Committee, established by Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, aimed to examine the events surrounding the disruption and had a ten-day deadline to report its findings and recommendations.

The Committee had also created a WhatsApp platform to solicit information from the public.

Source: GNA