Market capitalisation on Ghana Stock Exchange exceeds GH¢111b in 2024

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded a strong performance last year, with market capitalisation reaching GH¢111.36 billion by the end of 2024, according to the Bank of Ghana.

At its recent Monetary Policy Committee press briefing, the central bank stated that the Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) gained 56.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2024, compared to a gain of 28.1 per cent for the same period last year.

“Market capitalisation increased to GH¢111.36 billion at end December 2024, compared to GH¢73.89 billion in the corresponding period of 2023,” the Bank said.

The Bank attributed the robust performance of the GSE-CI to improved investor sentiments, significant recovery in the profitability of listed financial institutions and improved liquidity on the market.

Currently, 37 companies are listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and they include financial, manufacturing, mining, trading, brewery, and pharmaceuticals.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi