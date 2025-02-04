First Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana goes on leave prior to end of contract

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has gone on leave prior to end of his contract with the central bank.

A statement from the Bank’s Communications Department says Dr Opoku-Afari has decided to proceed on leave from February 5, 2025, prior to the end of his contract.

The decision, the statement said, has received the approval of the President.

According to the statement, Dr Opoku-Afari was appointed on August 7, 2017, for his first four-year term as First Deputy Governor, and re-appointed for a second term on August 7, 2021.

“In line with the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, his tenure as First Deputy Governor ends on August 6, 2025, after successfully serving two full terms as allowed under the Act,” it added.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi