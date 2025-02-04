Court grants former Employment Minister GH¢500,000 bail, remands ‘bodyguard’ 

The Sunyani District Court ‘B’ presided over by Mr Eric Daning on Tuesday granted GH¢500,000 bail and three sureties each to suspects Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, 58, the former Employment and Labour Relations Minister and Joseph Kyeremeh, 32 years.

One of the sureties of each of the suspects was to be justified.

Additionally, the court asked suspects to submit their passports to the registry until further notice and ordered them to seek permission before traveling outside of the Sunyani municipality.

They are also expected to report to the police every day till they appear before the court on February 17, 2025.

Suspects Baffour-Awuah, the owner and financier of the Nsoatreman Football Club, Kyeremeh and another suspect Agyemang Duah, a police inspector, were in court in connection with the murder of one Francis Frimpong, a supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

Baffour-Awuah and Kyeremeh were charged with “abetment to commit crime, to wit murder” under Sections 20(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29).

The court, however, charged Duah with murder, and remanded him into police custody.

Prosecuting, Inspector Alexander Oppong told the court that the suspects were involved in the murder of Francis Frimpong and prayed the court to remand all of them in custody to assist investigations.

He told the court that a search conducted in the room of suspect Owusu led to the retrieval of two dresses with suspected blood stains and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

But, the counsel, Mr Moses Obah prayed the court to grant his clients bail, arguing that they were prominent personalities and would cooperate with police investigations.

The police arrested the suspects in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred on Sunday February 2, 2025, during the match 19 of the Ghana Premier League between the Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium which resulted into the death of the individual.

Source: GNA