The Environmental Protection Agency becomes an Authority

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formed in December 1994 has become Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

A public notice dated January 29, 2025 seen on social media by Ghana Business News, says the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially transitioned to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) following the enactment of the Environmental Protection Act. 2025 (Act 1124).

The Parliament of Ghana passed the Bill into law on January 2, 2025 and the President assented to it on January 6, 2025.

“This Act repeals and replaces the Environmental Protection Agency Act, 1994 (Act 490), strengthening the legal framework for Environmental Protection in Ghana,” it said.

Find a copy of the law here.

Environmental Protection Act 2025 Act 1124

According to the notice, the new Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124) serves as the primary legislation for: Environmental Protection; Pesticides Control and Management; The Control and Management of Hazardous Wastes and Other Wastes.

Additionally, it serves The Control and Management of Electrical and Electronic Waste; The Coordination of Climate Change Responses.

“This transition elevates the Authority’s mandate, reinforcing its position as the lead institution for environmental protection in Ghana. As a result, all official communications, correspondences, and engagements should henceforth reflect our new status as the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA),” the notice stated.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi