GFA postpones GPL Week 20 matches to address issues of violence at centres 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of matchday 20 of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League.

According to a GFA statement, this decision was taken to allow them to address the violence issues that occurred during Nsoatreman FC’s match against Asante Kotoko on matchday 19.

This unfortunate incident at the Nana Kronamansah Park led to the death of one staunch Kotoko supporter, many injuries, and property destruction.

“This move is aimed at creating space for the GFA to engage with relevant stakeholders and discuss the ramifications of the violence.

“The postponement will allow the GFA to assess the situation, consult with stakeholders, and develop strategies to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The GFA has been working to improve the overall football experience in Ghana and is keen to ensure that this incident is dealt with swiftly and decisively to send the signal that such acts have no place in Ghana football,” a statement on the GFA’s website said.

The GFA is scheduled to meet the hierarchy of various supporters’ groups on Friday, February 7, 2025, to discuss matters on issues of security at various match centres.

Source: GNA