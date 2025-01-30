Tema Metro confirms and treats first cholera case in 2025

The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate has confirmed one case of Cholera in Kpotame, a suburb of Tema Manhean.

Mr. Edwin Afotey Ablade Odai, the Tema Metropolitan Disease Control Officer, disclosing this during a stakeholder meeting, stated that on January 16, 2025, a 21-year-old man reported to the Tema Manhean Polyclinic with acute watery diarrhoea, vomiting, and severe dehydration.

Mr. Odai added that with the suspicions of cholera, the patient was admitted, isolated, and tested with the rapid diagnosis test kit, which came out positive.

He further said that a laboratory investigation results from the Public Health Reference Laboratory later confirmed cholera in the patient on January 19, 2025.

He added that the case had since been successfully treated and discharged, indicating further that his contacts were traced and observed with his household members screened.

The disease control officer further noted that other actions taken included conducting environmental assessment for risk factors, especially regarding dumping sites and toilets, educated households and held engagements with traditional authorities to help educate residents.

According to him, to curb the spread of Cholera in the metropolis, the Tema Health Directorate had intensified health education at the out-patients departments (OPD), wards and communities.

He added that other measures included an increase in environmental management and encouraging proper hygiene practices while heightening surveillance at all levels.

Mr. Odai again stated that they were also sensitising clinicians to look out for cases in facilities while engaging stakeholders such as community leaders and market queens to help educate their followers.

Source: GNA