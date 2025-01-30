AG discontinues trial against Dr. Forson and Jakpa

The Attorney-General has discontinued the trial against Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, Richard Jakpa, and one other in the Ambulance procurement trial.

Dr. Dominic Ayine, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, announced that the Republic would not proceed with its appeal against the Court of Appeal’s judgment in favour of the trio.

In a letter dated January 23, 2025, Dr. Ayine stated that although the Republic had previously informed its intention to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgment delivered on July 30, 2024, it now intends to discontinue the appeal.

He also confirmed that the Republic would halt all further proceedings related to the matter from the date of the notice.

The Court of Appeal had acquitted and discharged Dr. Forson and Jakpa, a businessman, of all charges brought against them by the State in the Ambulances procurement rial.

The decision, made on July 30, 2024, was reached by a 2:1 majority, and the Court upheld the submission of no case filed by Dr. Forson and Mr. Jakpa at the High Court.

Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo, a member of Appeal the Court, stated that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence, and the trial judge erred in requiring Dr. Forson and Mr. Jakpa to open their defense, as no positively proven facts were established.

In March 2023, the High Court had ordered Dr. Forson, Jakpa, and Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, to open their defense after a prima facie case was established against them.

Dr Forson, Dr. Anemana and Jakpa were charged with causing financial loss to the State.

The State later filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the charges leveled against Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of €2,370,000 to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD140).”

Justice Ackah-Boafo stated that there was no connection between the evidence presented and the events that would justify calling Mr. Jakpa to open his defense.

As a result, the appeal filed by both Dr. Forson and Mr. Jakpa succeeded, and the order of the High Court was set aside.

The Attorney General’s Department, led by Mr. Godfred Dame, filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and discharge Dr. Forson and Jakpa.

The Department appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking to set aside the decision and consequential order of the Court of Appeal, which had acquitted and discharged Dr. Forson and Mr. Jakpa on July 30, 2024.

The Office also sought an order compelling the accused individuals to continue with their defense at the trial High Court.

