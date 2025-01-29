Morocco will host 4th Africa Media Convention in Marrakech

The Steering Committee of The Africa Media Convention today announced that Morocco will host the Fourth Africa Media Convention 2025 (4th AMC 2025).

In the joint statement issued with the Morocco Local Organising Committee, the Convention will take place in Marrakech from May 29 to 31, 2025.

The AMC is an annual gathering of media practitioners, policymakers, academics, and stakeholders across the continent that provides a critical platform to discuss and shape the future of media in Africa.

“The Morocco Local Organizing Committee (LOC), engaged for months in making preliminary arrangements, will shortly release a logistical note to guide delegates for smooth participation. The LOC’s efforts underscore Morocco’s commitment to hosting an inclusive and impactful event that addresses the key challenges and opportunities facing the African media landscape,” the statement said.

It also noted that further details regarding registration, session proposals, travel, and accommodation logistics will be announced in due course.