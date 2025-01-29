ECOWAS leaves doors open for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger as decision to leave comes into effect

The decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by the three member states of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger comes into effect today, January 29, 2025, but the regional body says, it is leaving its doors open for the states, in the interest of their citizens.

In a statement issued today, ECOWAS says in the spirit of regional solidarity and in the interest of the people, as well as the decision of the ECOWAS Authority to keep ECOWAS doors open, all relevant authorities within and outside ECOWAS Member States are requested and required to recognize national passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of the three countries until further notice.

The three countries announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS following military take-overs that were not in line with the regional body’s principles of governance. In reaction to the disapproval of ECOWAS and its demand for the military to handover to military governments within set times, the military leaders decided to withdraw from the organisation.

The three have since formed the Alliance of Sahel States.

ECOWAS has further urged its other member states to continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy; allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice, and provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.

“These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. The Commission has set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries. This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of our people during this transition period,” the statement said.