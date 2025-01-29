Majority Leader proposes pension fund for MPS

The majority leader of parliament, Mahama Ayariga, in a major statement on the floor of parliament, has proposed the setting up of a pension fund for members of parliament (MPs).

He said such a retirement package would assist MPs financially when they lose their seats or voluntarily retire from parliament at the end of their term.

It would also cater for the welfare issues of the current MPs who can look forward to a retirement package.

Mr. Ayariga proposed that parliament sets up a committee to map out the pension scheme to look at best practices and models adopted by other countries such as Kenya.

He suggested that carbon credit revenues can be used to fund the pension scheme, which would also promote a green economy.

Contributions made by some of the MPs showed that some of the former MPs who don’t return to parliament or lost their seats look so poverty-stricken that they become beggars with no money to buy their medications to stay alive after leaving parliament.

The MPs fully supported the pension scheme and proposal, saying it would take care of their welfare issues.

There was however disagreements on the sources of funding for the scheme as some said government should be brought in to support, others said taxpayers should not be burdened and that a committee should be set up to see to these issues.

Based on these a committee is being set up to look at the pension scheme, the modalities and how to fund it.

In another development, MPs called for the country to strengthen its pre-emergency care and pre-hospital system to cut down on morbidly and mortality rates.

They were contributing to a statement by an MP on the floor on pre-emergency care to take care of medical emergencies before people are rushed to the health facilities.

The issues of lack of skills in administering first aid, dealing quickly with health emergencies and ensuring that deaths are prevented by simple medical intervention came up for discussions.

The MPs also contributed to a statement on the need to support persons living with leprosy and disabilities in general.

By Eunice Menka