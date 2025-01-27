SWAG President expresses concerns about decline of sports

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has underlined the need for Ghana to refocus its efforts in order to avert the decline of various sporting disciplines.

The 49th SWAG Awards, which was themed “Gold and Glory: A Call for a Change in National Orientation and Investment in Sports,” saw numerous athletes, coaches, and journalists honoured for their contribution to the development of sports.

Speaking at the 49th SWAG awards ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Mr. Yeboah lauded the efforts of stakeholders in continuing to make the nation proud despite the challenges.

“This occasion does not only celebrate the dedication and excellence of our sports journalists but also the hard work and sacrifices of our athletes, coaches, and key stakeholders who continue to make Ghana proud on the international stage,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the theme, Mr. Yeboah highlighted the mixed results outcomes in various sporting disciplines under the year of review and urged stakeholders to reimagine their approach.

In football, Mr. Yeboah bemoaned the Black Stars inability to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 20 years following a group stage exit at the last edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast.

He was also sad about the Black Galaxies and Black Starlets inability to qualify for the respective African tournament while lamenting the performances of Ghanaian clubs on the continental level.

“The theme of this year’s awards encapsulates both the triumphs and challenges that we as a nation face in the development of our sports sector, and it is a clarion call to action and to refocus our efforts, reimagine our approach and invest in sports for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

Mr. Yeboah also urged the need for better investment and improved training facilities across various sporting disciplines so that they can win honours for the country.

He, however, praised athletes who made the country proud, especially at the 13th African Games held in Ghana, as well as the Black Queens, who successfully qualified for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Mr. Yeboah further expressed concerns about the state of various national youth resource centres and the urgent need for them to be utilised for their intended purposes.

“SWAG urges the government to pay close attention to the youth resource centres across the country to ensure their timely completion and proper use. These centres should not be white elephants but instead serve as vital hubs for development.

