Mahama appoints seven-member National Economic Dialogue Planning Committee

President John Dramani Mahama has set up a seven-member National Economic Dialogue Planning Committee with Dr Ishmael Yamson as Chairman.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesman to the President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this was in fulfilment of his promise to convene a National Economic Dialogue as part of his 120-day Social Contract with Ghanaians.

Other members are Dr K.Y. Amoako, Professor John Gatsi, Mr Mohammed Samara, Nelly Mireku, Mr Anthony Sarpong and Mr Ernest De Graft Egyir.

It said the National Economic Dialogue (NED) would offer a platform for dialogue and consultation on the country’s pressing development challenges.

The statement said it would also discuss policy trade-offs and build consensus on reforms needed to transform Ghana into a high growth, inclusive, and resilient economy.

It said the government envisioned the National Economic Dialogue to achieve objectives such as communicating the true state of Ghana’s economy to stakeholders and the people of Ghana, develop a homegrown fiscal consolidation programme to guide the national budget and to highlight key structural reforms and policy priorities essential for resetting the economy.

It said the NED Planning Committee had four weeks to submit a report outlining tasks such as developing a comprehensive agenda aligned with the objectives of the NED.

The Committee will also identify and invite experts in economics, energy, and agriculture to participate as speakers and panelists and determine the venue, transportation, and other logistical needs.

In addition, the Committee is expected to organize and facilitate panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions, Identify and invite moderators and rapporteurs.

Also record the proceedings and prepare a detailed report, including policy recommendations and design and implement a communication strategy to promote and disseminate information about the dialogue.

Source: GNA