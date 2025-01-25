Seamless transition at PMMC as Sammy Gyamfi becomes new MD

In a move to ensure the continued growth and stability of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), the Government of Ghana has appointed a new Managing Director to lead the organization into the future. Sammy Gyamfi, a legal professional, has officially taken over the reins from the outgoing MD, Nana Akwasi Awuah, during a formal introduction to the company’s staff.

The transition process, marked by a collaborative and transparent approach, has been welcomed by both management and employees, who have pledged their unwavering support to the new leadership.

“This is a significant moment for PMMC as we embark on a new era of progress and innovation,” said Mr. Gyamfi during his introductory remarks to the assembled staff. “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and I look forward to working closely with all of you to build upon the solid foundation laid by my predecessor.”

Mr. Awuah praised the efforts of the PMMC team, stressing the significant strides made in recent years in areas such as financial management, operational efficiency, and the protection of the company’s core mandate.

“The success we have achieved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every one of you,” said Mr. Awuah. “I have no doubt that with Sammy at the helm, this company will continue to thrive and reach new heights.”

Mr. Gyamfi has vowed to work tirelessly to uphold the core values and objectives of the PMMC, which include the effective regulation and marketing of Ghana’s precious minerals.

Mr. Gyamfi noted, “My primary focus will be to ensure that PMMC remains a trusted custodian of the country’s mineral wealth, while also exploring new avenues for growth and diversification. We have a responsibility to the people of Ghana to maximize the benefits of our natural resources and to do so in a manner that is transparent, accountable, and aligned with the national interest.”

One of the key areas of emphasis for the new Managing Director will be strengthening the company’s partnerships with stakeholders, including mining companies, local communities, and regulatory bodies.

“Collaboration and open communication will be at the heart of my approach. We cannot achieve our objectives in isolation, and I am committed to fostering an environment of mutual understanding and shared purpose,” he explained.

The transition at PMMC also coincides with the government’s broader initiatives to enhance the governance and management of the country’s extractive industries. Mr. Gyamfi has pledged to work closely with the relevant authorities to align PMMC’s operations with these strategic directives.

“His Excellency, the President, has entrusted me with the task of driving forward the necessary reforms and institutional strengthening at PMMC,” said Mr. Gyamfi. “I am acutely aware of the gravity of this responsibility, and I am ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that we deliver on this mandate.”

Mrs. Joycelyn Mends-Ainoo, the Director of Human Resources and Administration at PMMC, expressed her confidence in the new leadership, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a seamless transition for the benefit of the company’s operations and its employees.

“We are excited to welcome Sammy Gyamfi to the PMMC family,” she said. “His expertise, coupled with his dedication to the company’s mission, make him the ideal candidate to lead us into the future. We pledge our full support and commitment to working alongside him to achieve our shared goals.”

As the new Managing Director takes the helm, PMMC employees have expressed their optimism and eagerness to contribute to the company’s continued growth and success.

“This is a new chapter for PMMC, and we are ready to embrace the challenge,” said Director of Corporate Planning, Ernest Asiedu-Odei. “With Mr. Gyamfi’s leadership and our collective efforts, I am confident that we will strengthen PMMC’s brand as a vital institution in Ghana’s minerals sector.”

He further stated that the transition at PMMC comes at a critical juncture, as the country grapples with the complexities of resource governance and the need to ensure that the benefits of mineral wealth are equitably distributed among all Ghanaians., and that Mr. Gyamfi’s appointment is a testament to the government’s commitment to professionalizing and strengthening the management of state-owned enterprises, a key priority in the pursuit of inclusive and sustainable development.

As Mr Gyamfi embarks on his tenure as the new Managing Director of PMMC, the eyes of the nation will be firmly fixed on the company’s performance, with high expectations for continued excellence and the realization of the government’s strategic vision for the minerals sector. The successful implementation of Mr. Gyamfi’s inclusive agenda will be crucial in restoring public trust and fostering a more equitable and sustainable mining industry in Ghana.

President John Dramani Mahama appointed Sammy Gyamfi as the acting MD of the Precious PMMC. His appointment comes with a crucial mandate: to oversee the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), a new entity dedicated to gold trading. He is a lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst with a BSc in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Law from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He holds a Barrister at Law certificate from the Ghana School of Law and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana. He is also took a course at the Harvard Kennedy School for an Executive Certificate in Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership Programmes.

The Ghana Gold Board is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration aimed at economic revitalization and shall, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country’s gold resources for the benefit of the Ghanaian people. It will include formalizing the small-scale gold mining sector and providing mining support services for the industry.

Mr. Gyamfi has previously worked with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a mining company in Ghana, and is the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah