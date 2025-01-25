150 persons in court for election related violence – Muntaka

Some 150 persons have been arraigned for election related violence.

Speaking during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minister-designate of the Interior, said he would support the prosecution of the persons arraigned to serve as a deterrent to others.

The 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections witnessed some violence at some polling stations and constituency collation centres, disrupting counting of ballots and collation of results.

The Minister-designate said he would not support any act of lawlessness and that persons intending to cause mayhem in the country would be dealt with ruthlessly to maintain law and order.

The nominee said he would work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure peace and tranquillity in Bawku and other security threats across the country.

“We will do everything humanly possible to bring back peace to Bawku and pockets of security threats around the country,” he assured.

On measures he would put in place to resolve the numerous chieftaincy litigations, the nominee said he would work closely with the National House of Chiefs to fast-track the codification of lines of succession of chiefs.

On recruits undertaken by the immediate past government into the security agencies, Alhaji Mubarak announced that government would review that exercise in the best interest of the country.

That, he said, would be done with security experts devoid of any partisanship and in the best interest of the nation.

The nominee said every government must put away excessive partisanship in recruiting people into the security services in order not to politicise the service.

Asked about issues regarding alleged delayed and favouritism in promotion within the security agencies, the nominee said: “It’s worth looking into promotion within the security agencies and make sure it is done on merit”.

Asked how he would deal with alleged bribery by some police officers, the Minister-designate said, he would ensure that police officers put on their body cameras whenever they’re on duty to record them so that if they extorted money from motorists or engage in any brutalities, they could be captured.

“A time has come for us to install CCTV Cameras at all police stations, charge offices and cells that can be reviewed and this will help stop this police abuses,” he explained.

“I will champion a move for an Independent Standard Police Bureau including independent bodies to investigate complaints against the Police,” he said.

That, he said, would ensure transparency and accountability in investigating complaints lodged against police officers accused of involvement in abuses.

On measures he would adopt to curb circulation of small arms, the Minister-designate said, upon his approval, he would make sure government acquire gadgets that could help the Police detect guns in order to get rid of small arms in the system as part of the security strategy.

Source: GNA