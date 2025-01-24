University of Ghana launches Anti-galamsey Project findings

Some researchers of the University of Ghana have launched the findings of an anti-galamsey project, which identifies advocacy and collaboration as the most needed ‘tools’ to solve the menace of illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

The findings of the project, titled: “Sharing Galamsey Research Findings and Doing Advocacy to Stop Galamsey in Ghana,” will be implemented by the University of Ghana within two years, using the various Ghanaian languages as conduits.

It also sought to promote policy and regulatory reforms, present community-led policy options to government and development partners for consideration and possible implementation.

Prof Gladys Nyarko Ansah, Department of English, University of Ghana and Principal Investigator, said the findings and the implementation were to complement already existing efforts and regimes to fight the illegal mining menace and not to supplant Ghana’s laws.

“We shall be doing community mobilisation to generate community-led debate and discussions to propose more effective ways to end galamsey, promote alternative livelihoods to identify sustainable and viable livelihood alternatives to galamsey that the youth in Ghana can pursue,” she said.

Solving the menace demanded efforts from all sections of the population through community engagement, mobilisation, advocacy and collaboration, Prof Nyarko Ansah noted.

Fighting the illegal miners was not the most prudent decision as “he who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day,” she said.

Professor Frimpong Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who launched the findings, lauded the investigators for the important study and the use of communication-based approach to change and shape society’s perception, understanding and actions on galamsey.

He said very few people abided by the regulations within the smalls-scale mining regime, making Ghana’s present and future prospects murkier and opaque because not only were the lands being destroyed and foods poisoned but the River Volta was polluted with heavy metals and poisonous chemicals.

“Don’t trust politicians when it comes to this business because when they are under pressure from the grassroots, they will change their policies without informing those leading the campaign against illegal mining,” he said.

“So be on the watch on policies, behaviour and what they say.”

Prof Frimpong Boateng, a former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, assured the researchers of his support with videos, pictures and other materials they may need to facilitate their work.

The project aims to create awareness about the dangers and challenges galamsey poses to national development using socio-culturally appropriate language to frame and shape society.

It is to share existing research findings about the dangers of galamsey and its impact on Ghana’s environment and society.

Source: GNA