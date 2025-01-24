Government orders state institutions to provide information on staff recruited since December   

The government has ordered all heads of state institutions to provide information on staff who were recruited since December 7th, 2024.

A letter issued by Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President to all heads of state institutions, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, said: “In line with ongoing efforts to ensure the accuracy and integrity of government payroll record under the John Dramani Mahama administration, I am writing to request your assistance in providing information on staff who have been added to your Institution’s Payroll since Saturday, December 7th, 2024”.

The letter directed all heads of state institutions to submit the details for each staff member who was added within the specified period, such as Full Name, Designation/Job Title, Employee Identification Number (if applicable), Date of Appointment and Date Added to Payroll.

The letter indicated that the said information was critical to maintaining transparency and accountability in the nation’s payroll management processes.

It directed them to ensure that the requested data was submitted to the Office of the Chief of Staff, not later than Friday, 31st January, 2025.

“Should you require further clarification or have any questions regarding this directive, please do not hesitate to contact,” it stated.

“Your cooperation in this important matter is highly appreciated.”

Source: GNA