Sunyani residents call on President Mahama to reduce taxes, import duties    

Some residents in the Sunyani Metropolis on Wednesday called for reduction in taxes, stabilization of exchange rate, and lowering of import duties to better the lives of the ordinary citizenry.

They said their hopes remained high in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and therefore expected President Mahama to fulfil his 2024 electioneering promises to alleviate the plight of the masses.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Elsie Frema Appiah, a businesswoman, said, “President Mahama must prioritise stabilizing the economy and improving conditions for Ghanaians”.

Mr Philimon Kyere, a resident, also added that “I expect the President to reduce taxes and tackle challenges impeding the growth of the private sector.”

A self-employed man, Mr Gabriel Kwarteng, also called on the government to facilitate the implementation of policies and programmes that would spur rapid socio-economic growth and development.

He also urged President Mahama to be more proactive in fighting corruption that remained the bane of accelerated national development.

Source: GNA