Renewed violence in Nkwanta displaces 196 people in Kadjebi District

One hundred and ninety-six (196) displaced people, who fled from Nkwanta to Pampawie, Ahamansu, and Dodi-Papase, among other communities in the Kadjebi District, have been registered by the accredited Assembly members for the various electoral areas.

They fled from Nkwanta township to these electoral areas as a result of renewed ethnic violence that started in the Nkwanta township on Wednesday, January 15.

Mr. Bright Kwaku Ankamah, Hussein Abdulai and Fatawu Musah, Assemblymen for Pampawie, Ahamansu and Dodi-Papase North Electoral Areas, respectively, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

Mr. Ankamah told GNA that he had registered 34 people as of January 21 and that more people are in the community but felt reluctant to come and register.

Mr. Hussein, also known as Mac-Show, said he had registered 136 people within Ahamansu Electoral Area as of January 21, 2025.

Mr. Musah on the other hand, said he had registered 26 people from his electoral area as at January 21, 2025.The Assemblymen pleaded with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and benevolent organisations to help the “refugees” who had nothing to rely on.

The humanitarian situation was occasioned in a renewed-violent attacks, resulting from a situation where the Akyode, Adele and Challa ethnic groups in the Nkwanta South Municipality are all claiming ownership of the Nkwanta township leading to an age-old conflict.

However, the deployment of police and military detachment to the town on Friday, January 17, have calmed down the situation.

Kadjebi shares a boundary with the Nkwanta South Municipality and has become a haven for displaced residents seeking refuge from the violence.

The displaced are yet to receive Relief items to lessen their predicament.

Source: GNA