We are well-positioned to respond to Human Metapneumovirus – GHS  

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), in collaboration with partners, has assured that it is well positioned to detect and respond to any surge in Human Metapneumovirus.

This follows reports of outbreaks in the Northern Hemisphere due to acute respiratory virus infections, particularly those caused by the Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) in China since late December 2024.

A statement issued in Accra by the GHS and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

Acute respiratory infections are usually seasonal, with an increased number of cases in those areas during the winter period, as is currently the case. This virus is not a new one, unlike the case with COVID-19.

A press update on the 7th of January 2025 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after its risk assessment of the situation, observed that increases in acute respiratory infections and associated pathogen detections in many countries in the Northern Hemisphere in recent weeks were expected at this time of year and was not unusual.”

It said following these events, a Public Health Emergency Operation Centre meeting was held to assess the situation with an update from the National Influenza Centre (NIC).

According to the statement, weekly samples from the respiratory surveillance sites located across all 16 regions have not shown any unusual respiratory pathogens, including the hMPV.

The WHO recommends enhanced surveillance at all levels for acute respiratory diseases, expanding laboratory testing capabilities in the country, regular assessment of the situation in the Northern Hemisphere as well as public sensitisation.

The GHS assured the public that it was taking the necessary steps to safeguard the health of Ghanaians and would provide regular updates on the situation.

Source: GNA