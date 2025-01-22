Funds, material shortages delaying reconstruction efforts at Kantamanto

The reconstruction of Kantamanto market, which was devastated by a fire that destroyed goods worth millions of Ghana cedis, is encountering major delays due to a lack of funds and building materials.

Mr. Michael Oppong, Chairman of the Kantamanto Used Clothes Sellers Association, revealed that they have spent over 2.2 million Ghana cedis on wood, with an NGO contributing one million Ghana cedis.

However, these efforts have fallen short of completing the rebuild.

“Carpenters charge as much as GHC3,000 just to fix roofing sheets with their own nails. We have also had to pay workers, which takes up a significant portion of the funds.

“Despite donations, we still lack essential materials such as cement, roofing sheets, and wood to finish the project,” he said.

Mr. Oppong said the traders were experiencing extreme hardships, with some resorting to sleeping in the market due to lack of funds for transportation.

“I even borrow money to commute and buy food for my upkeep. Some of the traders are unable to go home every day else they would have to walk, so they sleep here the whole week and only go home on weekends,” he added.

Mr. Oppong mentioned that security personnel had been hired to protect the site from theft, adding to the financial strain.

He expressed frustration over misinformation regarding the funds received, clarifying that while donations were appreciated, they were not enough to cover the high costs of reconstruction.

The Kantamanto market, a vital center for the trade of used clothing, shoes, and other goods, was destroyed in a fire on the night of January 1, 2025.

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for improved infrastructure and safety measures in Ghanaian markets to safeguard livelihoods and sustain economic activities.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency on Monday, the market presented a scene of both despair and resilience.

Some traders had resumed business in makeshift wooden structures, while others sat beside piles of salvaged goods, awaiting customers.

The sound of hammering filled the air as construction workers worked to erect new buildings.

However, many of the structures lacked roofing, leaving traders exposed to the elements.

Tarpaulins were used to protect goods from the sun and rain.

Mr. Oppong appealed for more support from individuals and organizations to help complete the rebuilding process and enable traders to revive their businesses.

Source: GNA