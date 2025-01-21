The Minister-Designate for Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to reviewing and improving the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

Introduced by the Akufo-Addo led administration, the policy was a central theme in President Mahama’s 2024 election campaign, where he pledged to refine and expand it.

Speaking during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday in Parliament House, Mr Iddrisu clarified that the government had no plans to cancel the Free SHS policy.

“… Mr Chairman, instead, the has plans to make the initiative more sustainable and broaden its scope, ensuring greater benefits for Ghanaians.

“Let me assure this committee that President John Dramani Mahama has no option to cancel Free SHS. Therefore, those who listen to him, even in the cause of his campaign, he has stated that he will expand Free SHS,” Mr Iddrisu stated.

He explained that President Mahama’s goal was to provide quality education to two million Ghanaians, as outlined in Article 25 of the 1992 Constitution and Article 38, which spells out the objective of the country’s educational policy.

Mr Iddrisu also a former Minority Leader announced the government’s intention to convene a stakeholder forum to gather insights and recommendations aimed at enhancing the education sector.

“Mr Chairman, the important thing is that he will subject the Free SHS to a review,” he told the Committee.

This move is in line with President Mahama’s promise to sustain and enhance the Free SHS policy, as part of his broader vision for education.

Source: GNA