Mahama appoints presidential staffers, advisors and more ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has made appointments to the Office

of the Office of the President and announced new ministerial positions.

He appointed the following: Ms. Joyce Bawah Mogtari – Presidential Adviser & Special Aide to the President; Stanislav Xoese Dogbe – Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations); Nana Oye Bampoe Addo – Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration); Seth Emmanuel Terkper – Presidential Advisor on the Economy; Professor Francis Dodoo – Presidential Advisor, National Anti-Corruption Programme.

The others are Larry Gbevlo-Lartey – Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States; Nana Yaa Jantuah – Presidential Staffer; Beatrice Annangfio – Presidential Staffer; Shamima Muslim – Deputy Presidential Spokesperson and Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo is the Cabinet Secretary.

Ministerial positions

The President today submitted the following names for ministerial positions to Parliament through the Speaker of Parliament for vetting and approval.

Regional Ministers

Three names were submitted for regional minister positions. They are Puozuing Charles Lwanga – Upper West; Joseph Addae Akwaboa – Bono; Francis Owusu Antwi – Bono East.

Ministers of State

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah goes to the Ministry of Defence; Samuel Nartey George, MP is listed for the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations; Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP is going to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Kofi Iddie Adams, MP goes to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation; Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo, MP is appointed to Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment; Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, MP is heading to the Ministry of Health and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP is designate to the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology.

The others are Joseph Bukari Nikpe, MP to the Ministry of Transport; Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, MP – Ministry of Interior; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP – Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, MP – Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The rest are Adjel Kenneth Gilbert – Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives; Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP – Minister of State, Government Communications; and Issifu Seidu, MP – Minister of State, Climate Change and Sustainability.