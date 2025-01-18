Three men in court for alleged kidnapping and assault of businessman

Three of five individuals have been brought before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and assault of a businessman.

The accused are Albert Tetteh Botchway, 34, David Burke, 34, both businessmen, and Promise Lamptey, 29, a security guard.

Two other suspects, Awudu Balm and Katanga, remain at large.

The five are accused of kidnapping Kwadwo Agyapong Berry, a businessman, over a failed business investment.

They face charges including conspiracy to commit crime (kidnapping), kidnapping, conspiracy to commit crime (assault), and assault.

When the case was called, the first accused, Botchway, was absent but submitted a medical report to the court.

The second accused, David Burke, and third accused, Promise Lamptey, were present and both denied the charges against them.

Presiding Judge Mrs. Susana Eduful granted Burke and Lamptey bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 each, with two sureties each.

One surety must earn at least GHC5,000, while the other must be an immediate family member.

The case has been adjourned to February 3, 2025.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, informed the court that the complainant, Kwadwo Agyapong Berry, resides in Amrahia, near Adenta in Accra, while the accused, Botchway, Burke, and Lamptey, live in Labadi.

The court was told that Lamptey, Balm, and Katanga are employees of Botchway.

On December 14, 2024, Berry, along with Botchway and Burke, took Benjamin Appiah Boateng to Laboma Beach to interrogate him about the alleged misappropriation of over $1.6 million from their investment.

According to the prosecution, Boateng was detained at Laboma Beach, with Botchway present, while the complainant visited daily to monitor Boateng’s efforts to recover the money.

On December 18, 2024, Burke called the complainant, asking him to come to Laboma Beach on December 19, 2024, around 0700 hours, for a meeting with both Burke and Botchway.

The prosecution said on December 19, 2024, the complainant drove to Laboma Beach for the meeting, and he was ushered to the office of Botchway by Burke.

The prosecution stated that while at Botchway’s office, Botchway deliberately stepped out.

During this time, Lamptey, Balm, and Katanga entered the office and instructed Burke to leave.

“At this stage, Lamptey, Balm and Katanga then locked the door of the office, handcuff the complainant and subjected him to severe beating including the use of an electric wire to shock him,” the Prosecution said.

The prosecution explained that the complainant reported that Lamptey, Balm, and Katanga told him that Boateng had confessed that the $600,000 investment belonging to Botchway and Burke was with him (complainant).

The complainant was reportedly held in Botchway’s office from 0730 hours to 2030 hours on December 19, 2024, until the Police Intelligence Department received a tip about the incident and rescued him.

On January 2, 2025, Botchway and Lamptey were arrested for further investigations.

During questioning, Lamptey admitted to the offence but claimed that Boateng had implicated the complainant as his accomplice during their interrogation, which led to their actions.

On January 10, 2025, Burke was also arrested for investigations and later granted police enquiry bail.

The prosecution stated that Botchway, Burke, and Lamptey have been charged, while efforts continue to arrest Balm and Katanga.

Source: GNA