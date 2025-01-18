Mahama visits The Gambia, Senegal to strengthen bilateral ties

President John Dramani Mahama Friday embarked on a state visit to The Gambia and Senegal to strengthen bilateral relations and ensure peaceful coexistence between Ghana and her West African neighbours.

The two-country visit was also to enable President Mahama to thank the heads of state for their participation in his inaugural ceremony on January 7.

Upon his arrival at the Banjul International Airport, he was received by Gambian President Adama Barrow, who later hosted him at a state luncheon.

The two leaders engaged in a private meeting to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between their countries, highlighting the strong camaraderie between them.

After his engagements in Banjul, President Mahama traveled to Senegal, where he met with President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye.

He is expected to return home on Friday evening from Dakar.

Source: GNA