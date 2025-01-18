Five women shortlisted for MMDCEs in Central Region   

The Central Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has submitted to President John Dramani Mahama 69 names out of the hundreds of prospective applicants who applied for the 22 vacant positions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region.

Of the ten females who applied, only five were selected based on performance representing 7.24 per cent.

Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the exercise on Thursday night, could not give more details about the females who made it but regretted the low participation of females in the contest.

He indicated the party’s willingness to push more competent women through, but the numbers were not encouraging to say the least.

Though, there had been some successes of women in politics, he pointed out that the challenges facing women were enormous, requiring all stakeholders on board to change the narrative for the better.

The Upper Denkyira East having the highest number of 20 applicants with the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese recording the least of five.

The eight-member Vetting Committee made up of representation of various interest groups include former appointees, women and youth wings.

Others are Regional Council of Elders, Members of Parliament (MPs) Caucus and three mandatory members of the regional executive being the Organizer, Secretary and Chairman who also steered the meeting.

Prof Asiedu explained that the guidelines for the selection of participants was among others, the verifiable proof of party affiliation.

Applicants also must meet the criteria for chief executive as stipulated by the 1992 Constitution, but due consideration was paid to the customary, geographical, and ethnic composition of each district to ensure a balanced distribution of political power and influence.

This approach according to him was to foster unity and rally the entire district around a common developmental agenda.

He affirmed that the competence and relevant experience of each applicant was critically assessed by the committee, as these attributes were essential for effectively managing the intricacies and complexities associated with the office of an MMDCE.

Admonishing the applicants and party faithful, Prof Asiedu, said: “We know such interviews and selection procedures are often tension ridden with high emotions and apprehensions, but we have a transparent process engineered by the national party with a scoring card.”

The openness of the process, he said ensured no individual on the committee could front for any candidate, thereby allowing members to choose applicants based on performance.

Prof Asiedu denounced rumours of favouritism, stating that all interest groups that monitored the proceeding hailed the Vetting Committee for their transparency and sincerity.

“This is why we are not seeing agitation and rancour, though hundreds of prospective applicants had been denied the opportunity due the qualifications procedures that are self-explanatory.

“We do not foresee any upheavals because the region is ready for development and not rancour to derail the much-needed development the people desire,” he stated.

He again rallied the rank and file of the party to remain hopeful of the President’s promises as it worked meticulously to turn the fortunes of the country for the good of all.

Source: GNA