Sammy Gyamfi heads the Precious Minerals Marketing Company  

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr Sammy Gyamfi as the Managing Director (Acting)) of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

In that role, Mr Gyamfi would be responsible for setting up the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), one of the key promises in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 Manifesto.

The establishment of the GoldBod would be under the direction of the Minister of Finance, a statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesman to the President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Friday.

The GoldBod is one of the top priorities of the Mahama Administration, aimed at economic development.

“It will include formalising the small-scale gold mining sector and revitalisation and shall, among other things, be responsible for the sustainable management and marketing of the country’s gold resources for the benefit of providing mining support services for the industry,” the statement said.

Mr Gyamfi is a lawyer and Economic Policy Analyst with a BSc in Environmental Science. He holds a Bachelor of Law from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He has a Barrister at Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law and an MA in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana.

He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School with Executive Certificates in the Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership Programmes.

Mr Gyamfi has previously worked with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a reputable mining company in Ghana and is the National Communications Officer of the NDC.

Source: GNA