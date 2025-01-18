Cost of rent for wooden structures in parts of Tema hits GH¢250 a month

Some occupants of wooden structures in Tema Community One and Two have complained about the high rent cost with some tenants paying as much as GH¢250.00 monthly.

The wooden structures, mostly located in areas such as Site One and Site Two, serve as homes for the many low-income residents of Tema.

Rent prices for wooden structures fall between GH¢100 and GH¢250, depending on factors such as size, location, and the level of development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the occupants voiced their frustrations over the exorbitant rent prices, noting that the situation was worrying, especially as those structures lack essential amenities such as toilets, bathrooms, electricity, water, and bigger spaces.

Many attributed their reliance on these structures to financial constraints that make it impossible for them to afford better accommodation.

Ms. Rita Doe, a cleaner in Tema, revealed that she pays GH¢250 monthly for her room, noting that it was worth it because the room is tiled and has electricity.

“I paid GH¢250 for this room, which is expensive, but I believe it’s because it’s tiled and has electricity,” she explained.

Ms. Hannah Dadzie, a hawker in Tema, lamented the unaffordability of wooden structures saying, ”I pay GH¢150 for my room, which is too much for this small space, but I have no other option, others pay even more.”

She further explained that occupants often face additional financial burdens, such as paying GH¢2.00 daily to access public toilets and an additional GH¢2.00 to use public bathrooms.

“How can my children and I bathe twice a day when we have to pay GH¢2.00 each time we use the bathroom, not to mention the toilet?” she questioned.

Ms. Cecilia Amissah, a trader in Tema Community Two, shared her struggle of paying GH¢120.00 monthly for a very small room without any basic facilities.

Madam Comfort Nkrumah, a food vendor in Ashaiman and a wooden structure tenant, said the high rent cost of wooden structures was compounded by poor security and vulnerability to harsh weather conditions.

Source: GNA