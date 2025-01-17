Two Chinese granted GH¢500,000 bail for illegal gold deals and money laundering

Two Chinese nationals accused of dealing in gold without license at Obuasi have been admitted to bail by an Accra High Court (Human Rights Division).

Liang Shao Kong and Qin Cal Yun, also accused of engaging in money laundering, were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The accused persons were arrested by the officials of the Ministry of National Security.

The accused persons had earlier on been put before an Accra High Court. The court, however, turned down their bail application.

The accused persons’ Counsel formally filed bail application again before the Human Rights Court.

The two accused persons have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, two counts of buying and selling Minerals without license and two counts of money laundering.

They were represented by Nelson Noble Amedewornu while the state was represented by Amanda Awadey.

The brief facts of the case seen by the GNA are that sometime in August 2024, the Ministry of National Security gathered intelligence to the effect that Golden Dream Limited, a company based in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region was allegedly trading in precious minerals without license.

Per the intelligence received, the company which primarily engaged in the rental of excavators was allegedly dealing in gold without a license.

On August 2, 2024, a team of undercover agents proceeded to the said location and met the accused persons, Liang Shao Kong and Qin Cal Yun.

The team posed as gold dealers and sold 62.05 grams of gold to them. On August 6, 2024, the team sold another 34.17 grams of gold to the said suspects.

The total value of gold in both transactions was GH¢500,000 109,929.00. On 17th September 2024 operatives of the Ministry of National Security conducted an operation in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, targeting Golden Dream Limited.

It however emerged that Golden Dream Limited had moved out of the building which they initially occupied and the company which was occupying the building was Shengfa Company Limited, a Chinese-owned business dealing in excavator rental and sales.

A search on the premises of the company revealed 653.20 grams of gold, valued at GH¢280,709.17 and cash the sum of GH¢968,770.

The accused persons were arrested on the same day and investigation cautioned statements were obtained from them.

They admitted trading in gold and were unable to produce a license issued for that purpose by the Minister.

They further informed the Police that they did not have a registered business but operated from the premises of Shengfa Company Limited.

Source: GNA