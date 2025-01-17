Participants at New Year School call for policy to support teacher training

Participants at this year’s Annual New Year School and Conference have urged the government to establish a policy to support technology training for teachers.

The support, to be provided through the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, should be integrated into Professional Learning Community sessions aimed at developing 21st-century skills for the new generation, participants emphasized.

This was highlighted in a 15-point communiqué read by Dr. Simon-Peter Kafui Aheto, Director of the 76th Annual New Year School and Conference, at the conclusion of the three-day event.

The participants acknowledged the importance of digital integration in the country’s pre-tertiary education system.

The conference, which attracted over 500 participants, focused on the theme “Attaining the 5 Ps of Sustainable Development for a Resilient Ghana: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership.”

Dr. Aheto said that the conference facilitated in-depth discussions on harnessing technology to empower future generations for sustainable development.

The conference also urged education stakeholders to take decisive action in reshaping learning environments to foster digital skills development for Ghana’s resilient and sustainable workplaces.

“This includes ensuring the provision of computers for teachers, students, and employees, backed by robust monitoring and evaluation frameworks,” it said.

To preserve the natural resources of the country, the conference called for strict enforcement of environmental laws, especially on water bodies and forest resources.

“To this end, the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the security agencies should close all illegal mining sites and prosecute illegal miners who return to these sites, the communiqué said.

The conference called on the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Water Resources, Works, and Housing to speed up the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, stressing that that would promote sustainable energy generation.

It also urged planning authorities to ensure that new buildings include at least 30 per cent renewable energy, such as solar, while keeping costs affordable for users.

The conference called on telecommunication companies to enhance the account security of their customers, provide data protection, and provide them with comprehensive education about the activities of scammers, with the support of the National Commission for Civic Education.

This is essential to help customers avoid falling victim to the activities of scammers.

Ms. Linda Nonomey, a participant of the conference, described her experience as great with thought-provoking ideas, especially on the topic about financial technology.

“My understanding about financial technology will help me to educate my pupils and colleague teachers to manage their resources well,” she said.

Ms. Esther Addo, a teacher at Alajo One Basic School in Accra, praised the event as “excellent by all standards,” noting that the conference addressed key national issues and offered practical solutions.

The New Year School, organised annually since 1948, brings together academia, industry, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss important matters for national development.

Held at the start of each year, the conference’s communiqué is expected to influence policy decisions and the country’s future direction.

Source: GNA