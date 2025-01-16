President and Vice President hold crucial meeting with IMF

President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have held a crucial meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Accra, regarding the ongoing financial support package for Ghana.

They discussed key aspects of the funding arrangement, focusing on strategies for economic stabilisation, growth, and fiscal sustainability.

The engagement emphasised collaborative efforts between the Ghanaian government and the IMF to address the country’s current financial challenges and ensure long-term prosperity and sustainability.

The focus of the meeting was on stabilising the economy and fostering sustainable growth.

In attendance at the meeting were Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Finance Minister-designate and Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: GNA